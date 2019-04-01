Oran, MO man arrested on domestic assault charge

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - An Oran, Missouri man is facing several charges after being arrested by Jackson Police officers on March 28.
Damathan L. Stevens, 42, has been charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office with the class B felony of first-degree domestic assault. His bond is $100,000 cash only. Stevens is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Detention Center.
According to police, they responded to a call of a domestic assault in progress near the intersection of Shawnee and Old Cape Road in Jackson.
When officers arrived, they said they found a female with what appeared to be severe injuries to her facial area.
Police said Stevens had fled the scene prior to their arrival.
After a search, Stevens was seen walking a few miles from the incident. He was placed under arrest by the Jackson Police Department.
