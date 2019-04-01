MoDOT is cracking down on the Move Over Law

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - When you see red or blue lights in Missouri slow down and move over.
After several incidents involving state troopers in Illinois some workers are now even fearing for their safety.
The “Move Over” law is nothing new in Missouri, it was created in 2002.
In light of those recent incidents, law enforcement is now cracking down. Make sure you slow down and put your phone down especially when you see road workers.
MoDOT Maintenance Supervisor Nathan Orf said that he has experienced several close calls while working on the highway. Orf said he wishes drivers knew the importance of paying attention.
“It does scare us we all have families that we want to go home to distracted driving we see it probably more than anybody else on the Interstate and it so scary just knowing that 90 percent of the time their not even looking up,” he said.
Orf said the crackdown on the law will help him and his workers feel safer.
According to MoDOT the most work zone crashes occur because people aren’t paying attention or driving too fast and failed to yield.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.