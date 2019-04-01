Mississippi river flooding closes railroad lines, impacts businesses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Rising flood waters are continuing to hurt Heartland businesses along the Mississippi River.
Right now the river stage is just over 40 feet and the water line is past the railroad crossing near the Red Star Boat Ramp, and it’s not the only area affected.
The BNSF rail line north of Cape Girardeau closed last week and their line south of town that connects to Chafee, Mo. will close Tuesday, April 2.
That means businesses like Proctor and Gamble and Buzzi Unicem are losing access to railroads, which is an affordable way to deliver products.
The plant manager at Buzzi says they have several emergency pumps redirecting water away from their facilities so they can stay in businesses.
Cary Harbison is the executive director at Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority.
He says the cost of fighting these floods adds up over time.
"You would lose productivity because your manpower is redirected to those flood activities, whether it be monitoring, whether it be putting in the sandbags,”Harbison said. “I would say we are not out of the woods yet with the amount of snow up north and snow melt that we could have, we could be looking at an extended duration of high water levels."
If the Mississippi River continues to rise Harbison says it could close docks and stop barge traffic, but with the current forecast of it cresting at 41.5 feet that is not expected to happen.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.