Metopolis police explain golf cart ordinance

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - Police in Metropolis, Illinois are explaining the rules regarding golf carts and off highway vehicles.
Recreational off-road is defined as less than 2,000 lbs, 64 inches in width or less. with four or more tires designed with a non-saddle seat.
Equipment required:
- Brakes
- Steering wheel
- 4 tires or more
- Rear view mirror
- Refloctorized tape /warning device on front and rear
- Slow moving emblem on rear
- A headlight
- Tail light
- Brake light
- Turn signals
- The driver must have a valid drivers license and has to be age 18.
A proof of insurance on this specific vehicle not a general insurance card for your auto.
The vehicles are only allowed on side streets with speed limit 35 or less not on state highways, and drivers may cross US 45 at intersections only. You must obey all traffic laws and keep to the far right of the street.
