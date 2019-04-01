Lawmakers to honor MO Vietnam Veterans in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Members of the state General Assembly want to honor and recognize the service of Vietnam veterans at a special commemoration ceremony on April 25 in the Missouri State Capitol.
This year is the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.
Lawmakers are asking any Vietnam-era veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 to make plans to attend the special ceremony.
The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Rotunda of the State Capitol Building.
Veterans are also invited to attend a reception in the 3rd Floor Rotunda at 8 a.m. Those interested in attending the ceremony have until April 10 to RSVP.
Veterans or their family members can RSVP by CLICKING HERE or call the Missouri Veterans Commission at: 573-522-4228 or 573-522-1421.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 28, 2017, calling for U.S. flags to be flown on March 29 for those who served.
