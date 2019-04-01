Illinois State Trooper Day observed on April 1

(KFVS) - According to Illinois State Police, April 1 is Illinois State Trooper Day.
Officials said the day is set aside to honor the dedicated men and women of the ISP.
The day is observed annually throughout Illinois.
It will pay tribute to those who serve and protect our citizens and especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Sixteen squad cars have been hit in 2019.
Trooper Gerald Ellis was killed by a wrong-way driver on March 30.
Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was outside of her squad car inspecting a vehicle when she was hit and killed.
