Illinois State Trooper Day observed on April 1

Illinois State Trooper Day observed on April 1
Illinois State Police (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | April 1, 2019 at 5:16 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:16 AM

(KFVS) - According to Illinois State Police, April 1 is Illinois State Trooper Day.

Officials said the day is set aside to honor the dedicated men and women of the ISP.

The day is observed annually throughout Illinois.

“It is imperative that of all years, today we stop to extend our gratitude and honor the dedication, commitment and sacrifices of the great men and women of the ISP. While our department is in mourning over the recent, untimely tragedies that have occurred in 2019, we are also united in our devotion to always remember our fallen brothers and sisters and the ultimate price they paid to protect others. In 97 years, 69 men and women of the ISP bravely put on their uniform to serve the citizens of this state and never returned home. I am asking the public to consider these men and women today and all those who bravely wear their badge or shield so they may shield others. Through our struggle, we find strength. Through our sadness, we find hope. Through our darkness, we find a bright light from those courageous souls shining down.”
- Brendan Kelly, Acting Director of the ISP.

It will pay tribute to those who serve and protect our citizens and especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sixteen squad cars have been hit in 2019.

Trooper Gerald Ellis was killed by a wrong-way driver on March 30.

Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was outside of her squad car inspecting a vehicle when she was hit and killed.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.