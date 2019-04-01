IDOT to close Cora Floodgate on Rt. 3

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Due to high water from Mississippi River flooding, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is closing Illinois Route 3 at the Jackson-Randolph County line.
IDOT is closing Rt. 3 between IL 151 at the Cora Floodgate/Levee at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1.
This section of Rt. 3 will be closed until flood waters recede from the area.
Warning and detour signs will be in place.
IDOT says drivers should not attempt to drive through these waters because the vehicle could be swept away.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.