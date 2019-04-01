Heartland flights delayed due to national computer issue

(KFVS) - Technical issues impacted several airline carriers Monday morning. The issues has been resolved, but there are some flight delays.
According to United Airlines, the 6 a.m. flight from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah arrived one hour 12 minutes late.
This flight was scheduled to leave Barkley for O’Hare International Airport in Chicago at 7:30 a.m., but was delayed to 8:30 a.m.
The schedule flight at Noon from Cape Girardeau to Chicago is expected to depart on time.
United Airlines reports the 4:18 p.m. flight from Cape Girardeau to Paducah will depart 49 minutes late due to the nationwide technical issues earlier Monday, April 1.
United Flight 5059 is expected to depart at 5:07 p.m. and arrive at Barkley at 5:54 p.m.
From Paducah the flight is scheduled to depart at 6:14 p.m. for Chicago and arrive at O’Hare at 8:01 p.m.
To check out United Airlines flight status and gate information click here.
