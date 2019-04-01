Heartland counties gearing up for April 2 election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - County election officials in Illinois and Missouri are gearing up and preparing for the April 2 election.
Polling places were being set up across the two-state region so they are ready to go come 6 a.m. on Tuesday when the polls open.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark-Summers said its important that everyone knows where to go to cast their vote. However, not all areas will have races to vote on and polling locations will remain closed.
“There are four locations that are closed and some of the locations in the out-county areas only have partial things to vote on,” Clark-Summers explained.
Clark-Summers stated that their county office will be open extended hours Tuesday to help with any questions that voters might have.
“Tomorrow we will be open at 5 a.m.,” Clark-Summers added. “Even though the polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., we will have the office manned at 5 a.m. If people have questions, they can definitely call and see if they have something to vote on.”
For Cape Girardeau County residents, if you have any questions, you can click here or call 573-243-3547.
For all Illinois and Missouri residents who need additional information on polling places or election related questions, contact your local county clerk office.
