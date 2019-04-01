Golden Corral announces $2.5M fundraising goal to benefit military families

(KFVS) - Golden Corral announced its fundraising goal for Camp Corral in 2019.
Camp Corral is a nonprofit founded by the restaurant chain that provides a free week of camp for children, ages eight to 15, of wounded, injured, ill or fallen military service members. It partners with camps accredited by the American Camp Association across the nation with 19 camps in 17 states scheduled for summer 2019.
The fundraising goal was raised by about $1 million for 2019.
Participants can buy a $1 or a $5 Camp Corral star to be displayed in the restaurant.
A new option available is to donate through text. Guests can simply text “Donate” to 919-373-6604 to receive an automated response. Donations can also be made at all restaurant locations, on its website and on its social media platforms.
