Freeze Warning This Morning

A freeze warning is in effect until 9am for most of the Heartland. Temperatures will be near and below freezing for several hours which and impact plants outside.
Frost is likely to be on cars to start off the day. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with below average temperatures in the low 50s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temps to drop back near and below freezing allowing frost to form again as you wake up Tuesday morning.
We will warm back near average tomorrow in the 60s with warmer temps on the way. Our next chance of rain will be Thursday.
-Lisa
