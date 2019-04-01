Franklin Co. Emergency Management agency teases new ‘station’ on April Fools’ Day

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Do the new station plans for the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency look familiar?
It’s no moon. It seems like something from a long time ago, in a galaxy far away.
The plans were teased in a Facebook post:
The concept was released on April 1 which is April Fools' Day.
Do you see where we’re going with this?
Officials said the proposed Emergency Management Strategy, Tactics And Response (EM-STAR) station will bring “peace and prosperity to people of Franklin County.”
There is a force guiding the leadership team in Franklin County according to Director Ryan M. Buckingham.
To be clear, the Director added that this project is in no way realistic and is the annual April Fools’ Day Facebook post from the agency.
No, the EM-STAR will not be built, but hey the agency can dream right?
Happy April Fools’ Day!
