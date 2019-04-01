Fire, police officials surprise 5-year-old who wants to be firefighter

SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) - Kids want to grow up to be all sorts of things.
Doctors, police officers and firefighters are some of the careers that inspire children.
Liam is no different.
Officials with the Scott City Fire and Police Departments said the 5-year-old wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.
So they came together to surprise him.
On Liam’s birthday, he got to meet firefighters and police officers who said he was very excited to see them.
Happy belated birthday Liam!
