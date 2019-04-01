Farm truck hauling chemical rolls over into median on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A vehicle is in the median on Interstate 55 according to a KFVS crew at the scene.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials at the scene said a farm truck hauling nitrogen crashed in the southbound lanes.
The driver was injured and taken to an area hospital.
Officials said this is at the 107.4 mile marker.
Traffic does not appear to be impacted at this time.
One lane of traffic is open on both the north and southbound sides of the road.
