2 arrested in Benton, KY following drug investgation

BENTON, KY (KFVS) - Two western Kentucky residents are facing drug charges following an investigation by Benton, Ky. Police.
Police say Kerry DeYoung and Cathryn J. MIles both face various drug charges. Officers had been responding to an unknown disturbance call on Walnut Street.
Charges on DeYoung and Miles include: Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Marijuana 1st Offense- less than 8 oz, Trafficking a Controlled Substance within 1,000 feet of a School, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.