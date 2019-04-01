Arkansas leads U.S. in number of women murdered on the job

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - A new survey finds women are more likely to be murdered at work in Arkansas than any other state.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Alarms.org looked at homicide rates during the years of 2011-2017.
Arkansas ranked first in the nation with a score of 38 with the highest number of women being killed in 2012. That year saw five workplace homicides, according to the study.
The survey cited a 2016 Violence Policy Center report that found that 76 percent of those victims were killed by an intimate partner.
The top 5 states women are most likely to be murdered at work include:
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Nevada
- Florida and Tennessee (tie)
- Wisconsin and Alabama (tie)
Between 2011 and 2017, the study found 546 women nationwide were murdered at work. They were most likely to be killed by an intimate partner or family member, followed by robbers and co-workers.
Guns were used in 70 percent of the cases.
Most murders occurred during the month of April, with Fridays seeing the most killings, according to the survey.
