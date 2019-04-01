April Fools’: Architect firm issues prank involving iconic Marion, IL clock tower

MARION, IL (KFVS) - You have to be a little bit careful today. April Fools’ jokes are just about everywhere.
A Heartland architect firm had a little fun with their joke.
Baysinger Architects, in Marion, Illinois, issued a “news release” stating they were awarded a contract to renovate Marion’s iconic Town Square Clock Tower into condominiums.
Turn the Clock Tower into condos? But, how? The tower is narrow, the bell tolling would be loud, and what about parking. The Tower Clock is in the middle of the Marion Square.
The architect firm said what the tower lacked horizontally would be made up vertically.
The fake release stated, “You won’t be hitting your head on the ceiling of any of these units" and “we’ll be soundproofing every room.”
The end of the playful release simply stated “Happy April Fools’ Day”.
So, some good advice on this day for practical jokers, trust no one until April 2.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.