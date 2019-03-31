14-year-old girl dedicates 2,019 cartwheels for her late father

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A 14-year-old from Jackson, Mo, dedicated cartwheels for her dad who lost his life last year.
Moriah Respondek was surrounded by family and friends at the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau where she performed 2,019 cartwheels in just 4.5 hours to help raise money that goes towards missionaries for the Speed the Light program for Assemblies of God.
“That is their mission project every year,” Moriah’s mother, Tammy Respondek said.
“It helps provide them (the missionaries) with vehicles and transportation while they are on the mission field,” Bethel Assembly of God Pastor Danny Wilson added.
Last year, Pastor Wilson saw a video of a person hitting 1,000 golf balls for a challenge. That's when Wilson had the idea for the youth there at the church to do a 1,000 challenge as well.
"He said what if, and looked at Moriah because Moriah is a gymnast. He said, 'What if Moriah can do a 1,000 cartwheels?'" Tammy recalled. "Well of course that was her thing. She was like, 'I'm going to raise money. I'm going to do a 1,000 cartwheels.'"
Moriah was mentally set for her mission of performing 1,000 cartwheels when tragedy struck her family just weeks before her first challenge.
"On August the 5th, her dad passed away very suddenly of a heart attack," Tammy said.
Tammy said that Moriah still wanted to do the 1,000 cartwheel challenge though.
"We literally did the cartwheel challenge 20 days after her father passed," Tammy explained. "She ended up raising over $4,000."
At that time, Moriah's brother Seth also had his own challenge to help raise money.
"He blocked 1,000 (soccer) balls. He is the goalie for his soccer team," Tammy explained.
Moriah and Seth both dedicated their challenges to their dad.
"My dad helped me become a goalie," Seth Respondek said. "He would kick a ball at me and said, 'if you flinch, it's going to be harder.' That's how I learned not to be scared of it."
"He was the most supportive person," Moriah described of her father. "He actually helped me get my back handspring on the ground the first time. He was the one that convinced me to try out for cheer and to just keep improving in everyday life."
When 2019 rolled around, Moriah set a new goal of 2,019 cartwheels dedicated to her late father.
She was there at the church on Saturday, surrounded by her youth pastors, family and friends, performing cartwheel after cartwheel for hours.
"It makes me really happy to know that I have amazing youth pastors and people to back me up and support me through it all," Moriah said.
The crowd counted each one as she completed cartwheel after cartwheel. When she completed her 2,019th, everyone cheered and surrounded Moriah. She then was overcome with emotion after completing her challenge dedicated for her father.
“I think he’s probably really proud,” Moriah said. “I also think he’s probably like, ‘hey, do it again next year. Do more.’ I think that’s probably what he is saying right now.”
Moriah said with each cartwheel performed, she was pushed to keep going by the thought of her father.
"Just knowing that my dad would be proud of me and that I actually raised more money," Moriah said. "I also can say that I did 2,019."
This challenge also drives Seth to do more as well.
"I'm going to do the same thing," Seth said. "I'm proud of her."
Moriah said her dad is looking down on her and wanted to make sure everyone knows that she will continue to perform more cartwheels for him.
“I love you,” Moriah said. “I know you’re in heaven and your probably doing all those back flips that he always said he could “do”.”
