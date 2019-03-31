Sheriff’s office investigating deadly Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Saturday, March 30.
57-year-old Jackie Roland, of Carbondale, called 911 around 9:06 a.m. after he hit a person walking in the roadway on Dogwood Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Dogwood Road when it hit 25-year-old William Deutsch, of Carbondale, while he was walking his dog.
Deutsch was treated by Jackson County investigators until first responders responders arrived, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigatied by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist.
The Jackson County Ambulance Service, Carbondale Police Department, Carbondale Fire Department and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office all responded to this crash.
