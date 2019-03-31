First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A cold and breezy morning underway as skies gradually clear from NW to SE. A few clouds could linger past sunrise but overall a sunny but chilly and breezy day. Highs this afternoon will likely range from the mid 40s closer to Indiana to the mid 50s closer to Arkansas….more of a late winter northwest flow pattern. Tonight will be colder, however…as a surface high moves over the Mississippi Valley and winds go calm after sunset. This will allow for not only colder surface air temps…but also the formation of frost. With wet ground…..could be some heavy frost in spots by early Monday morning. Freeze warnings are in effect for much of the region.