First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The big weather story this evening is the probability of freezing temps and widespread frost tonight. As a surface high moves across the region winds are likely to become very light or calm overnight. With clear skies and cold air in place, this will likely lead to quickly dropping temps after sunset and official lows mainly below freezing. There are signs that we may have some thin high clouds drifting in by sunrise, but probably too late to keep it from being a cold and frosty first morning of April. Otherwise the next few days will remain relatively quiet and dry…with gradually moderating temperatures. Monday night looks pretty cold and potentially frosty once again..but after that the rest of the week looks more like spring.