VFW in Cape Girardeau trains in active shooter awareness seminar

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau has partnered with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office to host an introductory active shooter awareness seminar on Saturday.
Cape Girardeau Sheriff Sergeant Cody Windbigle and Sergeant Sean Adams conducted the seminar to veterans and others in attendance. The seminar informed those in what to do in an active shooter situation to help them survive.
“I think it’s super important,” Windbigle said. “If you look at the current trends of the country the unfortunate events of active killers throughout the United States, it’s an opportunity for us to be able to make contact with our community locally and let them know that there are options to be able to increase their chances of survival if something tragic ever took place like that in our county.”
VFW Post 3838 Commander Bonnie Kate Hampton said it's important that people are aware of the different types of active shooter scenarios out there so they can be prepared if something ever were to occur.
“We need to be made aware here because we are open to the public. Anyone that has access to the building can come in here and put any of us in danger,” Hampton said. “We all need to understand and be at situational awareness and what to do if that situation was to happen.”
In the seminar, there was a variety of different scenarios shown to the people including active shooter situations at a school and businesses. Windbigle said it’s important to train before, if a situation were to arise so they can be more prepared.
“If there are things that we can do to train ourselves beforehand on how to react to, it’s important that we get that proper training, that we think about it before it happens,” Windbigle said. “It’s been proven time after time that if we do not train in these type of events, then our bodies will react how they’re normally taught to react. In this case, we are seeing a lot of times people just freeze in an active shooter event.”
Kate Hampton's granddaughter also attended the seminar. She is a student in junior high school. She said this seminar opened her eyes and was beneficial for her.
"It's actually kind of scary to be put in a situation like that but also that, don't sit there and freeze up like you would want to. Get out!" Aaliyah Hampton said.
Aaliyah said this will help her in the classrooms as well.
“Definitely be more aware of my surroundings,” Aaliyah explained. “I just walk in and don’t look at anything. My friends are here. I don’t look around and be like, okay they look suspicious or something.”
"I hope that this would empower them to know that they are not hopeless in these situations. That there are things that they can do to dramatically increase their chance of survival," Windbigle added.
Kate Hampton stated this eye opening experience is something she feels she will follow up on in spreading the message to others and create some plans in place, just in case if something were to ever happen.
"I think we probably need to come up with some kind of contingency plan in the event that something does happen," Kate Hampton stated. "We do very good. Our building is secured and locked, but it is open to the public, so we pretty much let anybody in. So we may have to start thinking about that a little bit more."
If you would like training or for more information on an active shooter training seminar, contact your local sheriff’s department.
