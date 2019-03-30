Saturday Morning Outlook

Not a nice forecast….. A strong cold front will be pushing through the region by mid-day, with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms and some strong and gusty winds. Highs will be this morning with dropping temps behind the front this afternoon. Winds could gust to over 30mph at times today. The threat of severe thunderstorms will be primarily southeast of our region today, but a few strong storms with heavy downpours are possible especially along the front. Overnight…much chillier air will continue to blow in and by Sunday morning it will be cold and breezy with daybreak air temps close to freezing and wind chills in the teens and 20s.