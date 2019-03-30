Officers recover drugs, $17K of cash from Poplar Bluff home

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police Department Officers recovered drugs and a rifle from a residence.
According to police, officers located a stolen vehicle and found a residence with several suspects on Friday, March 29.
A search warrant for the residence was carried out and officers located suspected heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana along with an AR-15 rifle and $17,500 in a safe.
“As a result of the hard work of these officers, we are taking more dope dealers off our streets, getting the dope away from our kids and out of our community! I have reached out to our Federal partners to seek appropriate charges," said Chief Whiteley.
