New proactive efforts lead to 7 arrests in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (KFVS) - New efforts in McCracken County to combat the area’s illegal drug problem led to seven arrests and nearly two dozen charges.
On March 22, 2019 the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department announced it was starting a new program Sheriff Matt Carter named the STORM TEAM.
The name is an acronym that stands for: Sheriff, Taking, Proactive, Criminal, Enforcement, To Ensure, A safer, McCracken County.
It is made up of a team of deputy sheriffs assigned to special details to proactively combat the use and sale of illegal drugs, as well as locate and prevent any other criminal activity.
In the first week since announcing the program the sheriff’s department reported deputies made several arrests. The list includes:
- Debra Lady, 57 years old of Grand Rivers, KY, for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia
- Olajuwon Harmon, 24 years old of Louisville, KY for operating on a suspended operator’s license, trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and two traffic charges
- Kentrel Algee, 25 years old of Fairburn, GA for trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence
- Mandy Lane, 43 years old of Paducah, KY on a McCracken County Bench Warrant
- Hallie Hooker, 19 years old of Paducah, KY for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under age, possession of marijuana, and two charges relating to the possession of controlled substances
- Ronnie G Williams JR, 33 years old of Paducah, KY was arrested on several warrants including one for theft of a firearm and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sheriff’s department says Williams was also wanted in Illinois, and gave deputies false identifying information.
- Austin Draffen, 18 years old of Paducah, KY for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia
Deputies issued four additional charges for driving on a suspended license, four additional charges for possession of marijuana, four additional charges for drug paraphernalia, and eight other charges.
The team also recovered more than $23,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
