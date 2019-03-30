‘It’s just nonstop’: Woman discovers she has 29 siblings following DNA test

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO/CNN) - Imagine growing up an only child and then when you're well into adulthood, finding out that you have siblings.
Lots of them.
That's what happened to one San Francisco Bay Area woman after she took a DNA test.
Ask Shauna Harrison how many brothers and sisters she has and she may not be able to answer quickly.
"About 29 of them," she said.
At age 27, Harrison learned that the man she thought was her dad, wasn’t her biological father.
So she set out seeking answers.
“I had been asking questions about my health and blood type,” she said.
She tried the ancestry site, 23andMe, and found out the donor was Jewish of Russian descent.
Now age 41, she went back to the site two and a half years ago after learning about some advancements to DNA science.
“Boom. Next day I get an email from one of the siblings," she said. "‘Hey, looks like we are related. Not sure if that’s a surprise to you.’”
But there was a bigger surprise. There was a total of 8 others.
Two and half years later, the family keeps growing.
"Just about a month ago maybe, there were three within two weeks," she said.
Now, there is a total of 30 brothers and sisters.
Jodi Hale met Harrison for the first time two years ago at a Starbucks in Sunnyvale, CA.
She said there was an instant connection.
"It's just nice to have someone else that is in sort of the same place,” Hale said. “And you have a lot of the same history. It's fun."
Both used the word "weird" to describe the situation.
But there are struggles. Not everyone is ready to be part of the extended family.
But there's Facebook page for the siblings, a spread sheet to keep track of birthdays and a welcome packet for new family members.
"And it's just nonstop,” Harrison said. “I don't think this is going to be it. I think it's just going to continually happen. Probably for the rest of my life."
Copyright 2019 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.