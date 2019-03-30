‘It’s aggravating’: Heartland police chief reacts to the death of IL state trooper

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) - A Heartland police chief has strong words for drivers after an Illinois State Trooper was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, March 28.
Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was outside of her squad car in Stephenson County, Ill. when she was hit and killed.
Metropolis police chief Harry Masse said the death of Jones-Story hits too close to home. He served with Jones-Story’s husband, retired state police Master Sgt. Robert Story, for 10 years.
According to Illinois State Police, she was inspecting a vehicle when a semi slammed into her, also striking her squad car and the truck she initially pulled over.
This marks the 15th Illinois squad car hit this year, and the second death of a trooper.
Masse said these crashes and deaths could be avoided if drivers would just follow Scott's Law, which mandates drivers slow down, and move over if they see an vehicle with hazard lights stopped on the shoulder.
“You mix that kind of speed with inattention and distracted driving, careless driving, and its a recipe for disaster,” Masse said.
In Illinois, a ticket for not moving over includes a mandatory court appearance.
Offenders could also face a fine up to $10,000 or suspension of their license.
However, Masse said it might be time to start making examples out of those who don’t follow Scott’s Law.
“You just have to move over, I don’t know how else to put it, how else to explain it, its aggravating,” Masse said. “If its not inattention then its just callus disregard for life, and if you can’t figure it out then maybe you shouldn’t be driving.”
In late February, ISP announced it was cracking down on drivers who violate the state’s move over law.
