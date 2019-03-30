ISP trooper killed by wrong-way driver

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly announces the line-of-duty death of ISP District 15 Trooper Gerald Ellis.
This morning, at approximately 3:25 a.m, Trooper Ellis was on-duty traveling home in his squad car on I-94 westbound in Green Oaks, when a wrong way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on.
Trooper Ellis was 36 years old and an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 15 in Downers Grove.
This is the 16th Illinois squad car hit this year.
On Thursday, March 28, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was outside of her squad car inspecting a vehicle when she was hit and killed.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.