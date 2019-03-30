ISP trooper killed by wrong-way driver

Trooper Ellis was on-duty traveling home in his squad car on I-94 westbound in Green Oaks, when a wrong way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on. (Source: ISP)
By Kaylie Ross | March 30, 2019 at 8:43 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:39 AM

DOWNERS GROVE, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly announces the line-of-duty death of ISP District 15 Trooper Gerald Ellis.

This morning, at approximately 3:25 a.m, Trooper Ellis was on-duty traveling home in his squad car on I-94 westbound in Green Oaks, when a wrong way driver, who was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes, struck Trooper Ellis head on.

While the men and women of the Illinois State Police are still grieving our recent loss, it is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that we inform you of the death of another fallen trooper, Trooper Gerald Ellis. Trooper Ellis laid down his life while protecting the citizens of this state. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Ellis and the ISP while we continue to process and work through this tragedy.
Acting Director Brendan Kelly

Trooper Ellis was 36 years old and an 11-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 15 in Downers Grove.

This is the 16th Illinois squad car hit this year.

On Thursday, March 28, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was outside of her squad car inspecting a vehicle when she was hit and killed.

