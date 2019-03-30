IDOT takes precautionary measures for potential flooding in Chester

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - Illinois Route 3, just south of Mary’s River Bridge is closed due to flooding.
IDOT is taking a preemptive strike by closing the bridge early, as it will likely go under water after the rain moves through this evening.
The detour is through Ava, from 151 to 4 to 150.
According to IDOT Operations Engineer Joseph Monroe, predictions for the Mississippi River jumped.
The Mississippi River is predicted to rise about 3 more feet, and crest at 39.9 feet on Wednesday, April 3.
IDOT says they've delivered resources like sandbags to Prairie du Rocher and areas in Jackson Co.
Monroe says they will probably close the floodgates at Cora and Prairie du Rocher early next week.
