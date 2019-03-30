Hundreds participate in heart walk in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Hundreds took part in fighting heart disease and stroke through the American Heart Association’s annual Cape Girardeau Heart Walk sponsored by Southeast Health.
Several booths were set up at the event to provide information and sources for help associated with heart health.
Also at the event were Cape Girardeau firefighters who used dummies and taught children and adults the importance of CPR.
Debbie Leoni, Southeast Health Director of Cardio Outreach, said it's important to have programs and services for the American Heart Association.
“Their looking at the research, funding and finding ways to develop new equipment and new devices,” Leoni said.
Leoni understands the struggles when it comes to heart complications. It's why she said events like this heart walk are so important in raising funds and awareness.
"My family has had multiple heart surgeries, procedures and heart devices," Leoni explained. "They would truly not be alive if it wasn't for the research done by the Heart Association."
We talked with Amelia Stover, BSN, RN, CCRN, Cardiothoracic ICU Clinical Staff Leader at Southeast Health, who sees every day the patients dealing with heart complications. She said she sees those with heart disease in those of all ages and urges everyone to learn more about ways to improve their heart health.
"If people know and understand what affects your heart and how it doesn't just affect your heart; it's your whole body," Stover explained. "I feel like it would be better outcomes for them if they were to come in for a procedure. They would have better knowledge of how to take better care of themselves, how to promote heart health and prevent further disease."
If you would like to know more about ways to improve your heart health or have any questions, visit the American Heart Association’s website here.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.