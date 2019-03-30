Heartland business celebrates 80 years of service

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts celebrated a milestone in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday.
Zickfield's held an open house to thank customers for their support for 80 years of business in Downtown Cape Girardeau.
“It’s an amazing ride,” Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts owner Kent Zickfield said. “I don’t think my parents, when they started this business in 1939, would have ever dreamed that 80 years later we’d still be in existence and their kids and grand-kids would still be operating this business.”
Zickfield said that 80 years was quite a milestone to reach for a small business retail store.
“It is a challenge,” Zickfield stated. “Retail is not easy anymore. To survive 80 years, it’s partly perseverance and partly the fact that we’ve had very loyal customers that are very appreciative of.”
It's those customers and support that he is especially thankful for.
“The community here has been supportive of Zickfield’s all these years,” Zickfield added. “We have been proud to be a part of the Downtown this number of years. It’s really been an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Cape Girardeau and the surrounding community with jewelry over this period of time.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.