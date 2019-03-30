First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A strong cold front pushed NW to SE through the region today with rain and embedded thunderstorms. Behind the front blustery northwest winds are blowing in some much colder air…that may pose a threat to new vegetation the next few nights. Tonight will bring clearing skies and dropping air temps. By morning, in fact, northern counties will be a bit below freezing…just above in the south. We’ll likely have a couple of hours of sub-freezing temps around daybreak, but breezy conditions should keep frost from forming in most areas. However, as surface high pressure moves across the region Sunday and Sunday night…winds should begin to decrease…and Sunday night into Monday morning will likely be mostly clear and quiet. This should allow for sub-freezing temps and possibly some locally heavy frost.
The upcoming week is actually looking pretty nice…especially for the first few days of April. It will begin on the cool side on Monday but gradually moderate through the week….to near 70° by Wednesday afternoon. The first weather system on the menu is a fairly weak system set to move through about Thursday afternoon or Thursday night. Given the time of year showers and a few storms are possible, though at this point doesn’t look too dangerous. After a short break, another stronger system looks possible by the end of next weekend. The Mississippi will be very high during this period as well.
