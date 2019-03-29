WWII vet missing for more than 74 years brought back home for burial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was reported Missing in Action in World War II more than 74 years ago is finally making his way back home.
The remains of Private First Class Clifford M. Mills are on the way to Tell City, Indiana.
Mills’ body landed at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday evening.
His journey started in 1944, during World War II. He was part of Operation Market Garden. It was the largest airborne operation ever put together.
The operation was shot down and Mills was reported missing in action. His remains were found shortly after that, however they were unidentifiable. Due to military customs, his remains were listed as “unknown” and he was buried in a U.S. Cemetery in Belgium.
At the end of January 2019, his remains were finally identified.
Officers laid a flag over his casket when his body arrived in Louisville. They then started their nearly one hour ride to escort Mills home to Tell City.
Thomas Baker is a Cold War veteran and the senior ride Captain with the Kentucky Patriot Guard. He said it was an honor to be part of the journey bringing Mills back home.
“It’s not just this veteran. They deserve as much as we can give them in honoring their service to our country,” Baker said.
The LMPD Honor Guard escorted the soldier’s remains to the Sherman Minton Bridge, where Indiana State Police took over.
Mills will be buried next to his wife, who died not knowing what happened to her husband.
