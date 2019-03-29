What you need to know March 29

(KFVS) - Good Friday morning, it is March 29.
This morning we’ll have a mild start with temperatures in the 50s.
Lisa Michaels says light rain will be move through our central southern counties with cloudy/misty conditions across the rest of the Heartland. Scattered showers are expected through today.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.
Late tonight into early Saturday, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in and stay through the early afternoon on Saturday. Then moderate to light rain will be around during Saturday afternoon through early evening before a cold front will push through clearing the rain and clouds out.
This will allow temperatures to drop into the low 30s which could lead to frost heading into Sunday morning.
It will stay dry on Sunday, but it will feel cool compared to the warmer temps we have been having. Breezy weekend with wind gusts as high as 30mph.
Overall, central and northern counties could see 1-1.5 inches of rain while isolated areas could see more.
