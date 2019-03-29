Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Murray

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - Police in Murray arrested a man following a traffic stop on Thursday, March 28.
According to Murray Police Department, Officer Baldwin pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of S. 15th and Poplar Streets at 12:36 a.m.
The driver, 48-year-old Robert Harris, of Murray, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Harris was placed under arrest for DUI.
The officer recovered approximately 1.3 grams of Marijuana, approximately 3 grams of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and other items consistent with drug trafficking on Harris’ person. More drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle.
He was charged with No Registration Plates; Failure of Non-Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, 1st Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
