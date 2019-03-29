Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy, on patrol, stops a vehicle for an inoperable rear license plate light and ends up arresting the driver for drugs and alcohol charges.
The deputy made the traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy found an open container of alcohol near the console inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy reportedly found suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately eight grams, digital scales and multiple drug smoking devices.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Ballard County jail.
The driver is facing the following charges:
- Trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offence (methamphetamine)
- Drug paraphernalia-buy/possess
- Possession controlled substance first degree, first offence (methamphetamine)
- Possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle
- Driving-DUI suspended license third offence
- Operating motor vehicle under the influence alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 third offence
- Rear license plate not illuminated
