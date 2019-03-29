Students learn about civil service at Cape Girardeau Youth in Government Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - For 34 years, students in Cape Girardeau have headed over to City Hall for Youth in Government Day.
On Friday, March 29 Cape Girardeau High School students got to see how some of their civil servants operate.
Every year the Optimist Club in Cape Girardeau gives students the chance to participate in “Youth in Government Day” at Cape Girardeau City Hall.
Senior J’myn Nabors said his biggest take away is becoming an informed citizen.
“I think people should be informed about how they vote and who they vote for," Nabors said. “Just knowing what the people do around here can really help you later on.”
Participants get the chance to follow around city, county and federal workers to see what they do.
They even put on a mock City Council meeting to give the students an idea of what it takes to run the city.
Other students followed the police and fire officials around the city.
