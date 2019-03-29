Stolen vehicle recovered in Murray

A stolen vehicle was recovered after an officer conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, March 28.
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A stolen vehicle was recovered after an officer conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, March 28.

According to Murray Police Department, Officer Davis saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Marshall County traveling on Highway 80.

The officer pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of Mallory Circle.

The driver, 27-year-old Danny Vibbert, of Mayfield, was arrested.

Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

Vibbert was charged with Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).

The vehicle was returned to its owner.

