Stolen vehicle recovered in Murray

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A stolen vehicle was recovered after an officer conducted a traffic stop on Thursday, March 28.
According to Murray Police Department, Officer Davis saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Marshall County traveling on Highway 80.
The officer pulled over the vehicle near the intersection of Mallory Circle.
The driver, 27-year-old Danny Vibbert, of Mayfield, was arrested.
Drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.
Vibbert was charged with Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
The vehicle was returned to its owner.
