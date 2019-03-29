SEMO freshman hoops player transferring

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - One of Southeast Missouri State’s top young basketball players Gabe McGlothan is transferring.
SEMO Sports Information Director Jeff Honza confirmed the move to Heartland Sports this afternoon.
The 6′7″, 225 pound Freshman averaged over seven points and six rebounds for Redhawks coach Rick Ray this past season.
McGlothan also started 11 of 31 games for Southeast.
He’s the 2nd Redhawks player to announce his intentions to transfer this month.
The team’s 2nd leading scorer Junior Guard Skyler Hogan announced he was transferring from Southeast about three weeks ago.
