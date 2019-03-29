Semi vs. car crash injures 1 in Graves County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A crash involving two vehicles including a semi injured one person in Graves County, Ky. on Friday, March 29.
It happened on US 45 South at Ingersoll Rand Road around 12:55 p.m.
A car pulled into the path of the semi and the two vehicles collided. The semi jack-knifed and a fuel tank ruptured causing fuel to spill on the roadway.
The car’s driver was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.
Traffic was snarled on US 45 South for about an 1 1/2 hours for cleanup after the fuel spill.
The crash is being investigated.
