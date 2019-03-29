Rainy Next Few Days

Late tonight into early Saturday, heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in and stay through the early afternoon on Saturday. Then moderate to light rain will be around during Saturday afternoon through early evening before a cold front will push through clearing the rain and clouds out. This will allow temperatures to drop into the low 30s which could lead to frost heading into Sunday morning. It will stay dry on Sunday, but it will feel cool compared to the warmer temps we have been having. Breezy weekend with wind gusts as high as 30mph. Overall, central and northern counties could see 1-1.5” of rain while isolated areas could see more.