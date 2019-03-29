Police searching for nightclub beating suspect

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of beating-up a man at a nightclub early Friday morning, March 22.
Police say firefighters and an ambulance crew were called to a nightclub around 3:20 a.m. where they found a man passed out in front of the nightclub and realized he had been assaulted.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are not naming the nightclub where the reported assault took place, but they released photos of a man they believe beat-up the victim.
The identity of the suspect is unknown. Police hope someone will see the photos and report who he is to authorities.
Police say surveillance video inside the club showed the victim an a man with a beard walking out of the bar and the suspect hitting the victim twice.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or to leave an anonymous tip by texting WKY to 847411.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.