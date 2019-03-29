Pinckneyville, IL hospital to break ground on wellness center

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new wellness center will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
The Wellness Center at Pinckneyville Community Hospital will be approximately 16,000 square feet and will be be built on the southwest side of the hospital campus. The therapy and fitness departments that are currently housed at Southern Illinois Rehabilitation on “The Square" will be relocated to the Wellness Center.
It will offer private therapy rooms for physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as separate space for work hardening and massage therapy. It will be open 24/7 through a badged entry system.
One of the biggest additions will be a 32′x25′ therapy pool. It will be available to members for group water aerobics, as well as provide a place for individuals to swim laps.
The Board also decided to move cardiopulmonary rehabilitation and sleep studies into the Wellness Center because the Specialty Clinic in the hospital has already outgrown its current space.
The facility could also be used for community health and wellness events.
The Board awarded the contracting bid to Evrard-Strang during the March 4 meeting. Partial funding for the Wellness Center was provided by the Delta Regional Authority. The remaining cost of the project is being financed through the USDA Rural Development Program.
