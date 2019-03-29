Parson signs order to ease requirements during flood recovery

The request asked for damage assessments for the following 12 counties: Atchison, Andrew, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Holt, Jackson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray, and Saline along the Missouri River. Additionally, Missouri’s Farm Service Agency was asked to use its discretion as the situation progresses this spring to potentially include the counties of Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Franklin, Howard, Jefferson, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, New Madrid, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Warren, as well as the city of St. Louis for damage assessments.