Parson signs order to ease requirements during flood recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Friday, March 29 to ease requirements during the state’s flood emergency.
Executive Order 19-06 gives the Director of the Department of Natural Resources discretionary authority to temporarily waive or suspend the operation of any statutory or administrative rule or regulation during the period of the flooding emergency, and the subsequent recovery period to best serve the interests of the public health and safety.
“It’s important that all state agencies continue to work together to help Missourians in flood impacted areas,” Governor Parson said. “We will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal partners to monitor and ensure we are delivering resources Missourians need most.”
The governor declared the state of emergency after flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.
Parson also wrote a letter to the Missouri Farm Service Agency to request its assistance in conducting agriculture damage assessments. The results are needed to request a Secretarial disaster declaration for counties impacted by historic flooding this month.
The request asked for damage assessments for the following 12 counties: Atchison, Andrew, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Holt, Jackson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray, and Saline along the Missouri River. Additionally, Missouri’s Farm Service Agency was asked to use its discretion as the situation progresses this spring to potentially include the counties of Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Franklin, Howard, Jefferson, Mississippi, Moniteau, Montgomery, New Madrid, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, St. Charles, St. Louis, and Warren, as well as the city of St. Louis for damage assessments.
