Night work zone planned for I-24 Ohio River Bridge

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - There will be a night work zone on the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Ky. and Metropolis, Ill. starting Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
A contractor plans lane restrictions for both eastbound and westbound traffic between Kentucky and Illinois.
Lane restrictions will be in place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday nights for about three weeks.
The contractor will be reworking navigational and aircraft lighting on the bridge structure.
