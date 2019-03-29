NASA moon rocks on display at Murphysboro school night of learning

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Murphysboro Middle School hosted a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) Night, a time for community night of fun, exploration and education.
At the event, there was nearly 50 different interactive booths for parents and students of all ages to enjoy.
Some of the booths included moon rocks on loan from NASA, SIUs moon buggy, a STAR lab, hoverboards, live animals, archaeologists, and many other fun things.
Taquan Adams, a Murphsyboro student, talked about what he’d say to encourage other kids to get them interested in STEAM programs.
“It’s fun, it’s a learning experiment, it’s going to be hard at times,” Adams said. “You are doing an experiment and you may not get it right this time, but its fun its worth a try. Have fun doing it, its a good event for kids to come to.”
This was the second year for the STEAM night in Murphysboro.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.