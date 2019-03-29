‘Move Over’ law stressed in MO after IL trooper struck, killed along highway

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri state agencies are urging drivers to slow down when they approach a stopped emergency vehicle as required by Missouri’s “Move Over” law.
This comes after an Illinois State Trooper died after being struck by a semi-tractor trailer in Freeport, Illinois on Thursday, March 28.
“Twice, in less than three months, a family has been devastated after losing a loved one in a crash that should not have happened,” Colonel Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. “We’re asking drivers to ‘move over,’ as required by law.”
Missouri’s law requires drivers who encounter a stopped emergency services vehicle to “move over” and proceed with caution in the following ways:
- Proceed with caution and yield the right-of-way, if possible, with due regard to safety and traffic conditions by moving into a lane that is not adjacent to the stopped emergency vehicle while on a roadway with at least four lanes, at least two of which are in the motorist’s direction of travel.
- If a lane change is not possible, motorists must proceed with due caution and reduce their speed, maintaining a safe speed for traffic conditions.
National Work Zone Awareness Week begins April 8 as warmer weather approaches there will be more road crews out.
