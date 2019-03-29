MO deputy saves flag from storm

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV/CBS) - The American flag is a symbol of freedom. To those who have served, it holds an even more special significance.
Here’s the story of what happened when a recent storm tried to knock down the stars and stripes.
Jerry Noble moved to the Avondale neighborhood recently, bringing a flag pole he’s had in his front yard for years
“The wind and stuff is really bad up here,” he said. “I just had it piled with rocks and had our flag on it.”
However, those rocks weren’t enough. “We had a rash of a lot of bad storms,” said Deputy Branndon McElroy.
When Noble came home from work, he noticed the red, white, and blue missing from his flagpole, so he went to check out his Ring video doorbell.
“When I looked on the Ring, I saw the pole was almost flat,” he said.
That put it dangerously close to the ground.
“You aren’t supposed to let the flag touch the ground,” he said.
That’s something that Deputy McElroy fully understands. He served in the United States Air Force and was even deployed to Afghanistan before he became a Clay County sheriff’s deputy
“Just had to do the right thing and show the flag it’s owed respect,” McElroy said.
“He came in, he folded the flag up nice like it’s supposed to be, in the triangle and everything,” Noble said.
Noble’s camera caught video of McElroy rescuing the flag and he shared the video with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. They then posted it to Facebook.
“This thing kind of went viral,” McElroy said. “Still feel my phone vibrating and getting notifications, I’m sure.”
McElroy didn’t want the video shared for fame; he wanted to help show law enforcement officers in a more positive light
“Doing the right thing even though nobody is watching, but apparently this time somebody was watching,” McElroy said.
“Shows they care,” Noble said.
While Noble said he’s extremely grateful to McElroy, he plans to cement his flag pole in the ground so that this doesn’t happen again.
Copyright 2019 CBS. All rights reserved.