Mental health clinic for coaches and young athletes

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Young athletes are busy people. The wake up early for workouts, go to school, then practice, then do their homework, and try to squeeze in family and friends time. It can pile up. So Friday morning at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, dozens of coaches from around the area came together to learn from the experts on how to help them with their mental health.
The mental health portion of the seminar was hosted by Dr. Tami Eggleston, a professor of psychology at McKendree University who spends a ton of time working with coaches and athletes on keeping up with their mental health.
“Too many times in our culture, and as coaches, we only focus on wins,” she said, “but I think it’s just as important to make sure our young people are happy and healthy."
During the seminar, Dr. Eggleston talked about ways coaches can keep an eye out for different kinds of red flags in young athletes. Things like kids losing interest, not trying as hard, the difference between sadness and depression, anxiety and being busy, along with a plethora of other topics.
“I would argue anytime an athlete just feels like, ‘this doesn’t seem normal,’ and it lasts more than a few months, those are signs it’s a little more extreme.”
Roger Lipe is the director of the FCA in Southern Illinois, who was sitting in the back during the presentation, but listened closely, and took a lot of notes. While he’s not technically a coach, he does work with many of the coaches across the region and talks to players regularly.
Lipe said he still golfs and plays a good game of racket ball, but back in the day he was a wrestler, football player, and a member of the track and field team.
“I have to communicate differently now then I did 20 years ago,” It was a little easier and a little simpler to do back then. We could say, ‘hey do this,’ and they would do it just because coach said so. Well that’s not the case anymore."
However, the lessons from the seminar weren’t just for the coaches to take back to their players, but for themselves too. Lipe says he’s going to keep an eye on coaches he works with more now.
“I can look for signs of burning out and see if I can encourage them to take one day off? ‘Hey let’s go play golf tomorrow?' or something like that. I can watch for those things and be a value to coaches in my circle.”
Overall, Lipe agrees that times have changed when it comes to coaching young people, and feels all coaches should step up to the plate.
“You cannot assume it’s automatically going to be this way,” he said, “it’s not. So I think it takes more listening and it takes more empathy to coach well now then it ever did.”
