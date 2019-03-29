McCracken County High School junior will attend National Security Language Initiative in Taiwan

NSLI-Y was launched in 2006 by the U.S. Department of State to promote the learning of critical languages among American youth. The program immerses participants in the cultural life of the host country, giving them formal and informal language practice and sparking a lifetime interest in foreign languages and cultures. In addition to the Mandarin Chinese program in Taiwan, NSLI-Y offers programs in Arabic, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian, and Turkish-speaking countries.